Saracens nominated for two Sport Industry Awards

Saracens is proud to have been nominated for two Sport Industry Awards ahead of the upcoming Awards Ceremony in London.

Nominated for the Tessa Jowell Community Award and for Purpose Driven Sponsorship, Sarries will be represented on the 27th April at Evolution London to celebrate their achievements.

The Community Award is a nod to the incredible work done at our High School. Describing the nomination, the Sport Industry Awards acknowledged: Saracens has become the first professional sports club to open a mainstream secondary state school’ (Ernst & Young, 2021).

The Saracens High School (SHS) was established in the Grahame Park estate, one of London’s most disadvantaged communities. The SHS embeds the Saracens values (Hard Work/Humility/Honesty/Discipline) across its curriculum. The relationship between the Club & school is powerful. They work together to provide pupils with the best opportunities to build better lives. The Club inspires and motivates pupils, whilst galvanising stakeholders and the community.

The Purpose Driven Sponsorship nomination is a tribute to the Empower Her Project with Partners Shawbrook Bank, which has seen incredible success.

The Empower Her project is a programme delivered by Saracens Foundation to inspire the next generation of future female leaders through sport. The project pairs fifteen 16–24-year-old females with Saracens Women’s Rugby and Saracens Mavericks Netball elite athletes.

The project, developed in conjunction with and funded by Shawbrook Bank, aims to tackle gender stigmas through both sport and business with measurable, life-changing impacts on the participants. The collaboration between Saracens and Shawbrook has pioneered nationwide impactful campaigns and supported the development of future female role models.

The FEVO Sport Industry Awards celebrates the immense work done around the sector, whether it’s delivering world-leading events of all formats and scale, or using sport as a platform to drive social change, to those campaigns that have an ingenious creative spark which reverberates throughout the industry and beyond.

Following a three-week ‘Industry Selects’ phase, a range of senior voices from sport business and beyond reviewed all submissions across the 18 prestigious categories and shortlisted a total of 112 entries.

Saracens CEO Lucy Wray was thrilled to receive the nominations:

“I am so happy about being shortlisted for these two awards because it shines a light on the incredible hard work, passion and determination to make a real difference from so many people in the Sarries family. From our owners, board directors, senior team, partners, Saracens High School team and so many of our Saracens staff members and Foundation team who have all bought into a vision to put people first and enrich people’s lives.”

On announcing the shortlist, Sport Industry Group Managing Director, Dylan Pugh, “On behalf of everyone at SIG, I’m delighted to reveal the shortlist for the FEVO Sport Industry Awards 2023.

“It’s been a real pleasure to learn about the work that the sector produced last year, and I’d like to thank everyone who was involved in the selection process for their efforts over the last couple of weeks.

“Of course, huge congratulations must go to all the organisations who have been named on the shortlist today. It was an incredibly tough selection process and to make the shortlist is a significant achievement. I hope to see you all at the Awards in April to celebrate the sector’s finest work.”