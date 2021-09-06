Saracens recruiting for new Women & Girls mentoring project

We are now accepting applications for the ‘Empower Her’ mentoring project 21/22.

The programme will teach important leadership skills and create unique opportunities designed to support the next generation of young female leaders.

Applications are open for young females aged 16 – 24 years old from grassroots rugby and netball clubs to join this project as a mentee. During this 12 month programme, the mentees will be provided one to one mentoring with an elite Saracens player from Saracens Women’s Rugby or Saracens Mavericks Netball teams, access to workshops from high profile special guest speakers within the sport and business sector, alongside gaining an accredited mentoring qualification.

If successful, mentees will be invited to attend a launch session on Wednesday 22nd September 2021, 6:30-8:30pm at StoneX Stadium (NW4 1RL) and will then be invited to one workshop a month at StoneX stadium throughout the year.

For more information visit : The Empower Her Project – Saracens Sport Foundation

To apply, please contact Charlie White (Saracens Foundation Development Manager – Inclusion) at charliewhite@saracens.net

Deadlines for applications: Wednesday 8th September 2021, 5pm