Saracens remaining fixtures confirmed

Saracens can today announce its full fixture list for the remainder of the 2019/20 season, with Premiership Rugby confirming every match behind closed doors will be shown live on BT Sport.

In a ground-breaking agreement between Premiership Rugby and BT Sport, fans can watch more live matches than ever before including all six matches in Round 14.

BT Sport is also working with Premiership Rugby and its clubs to offer eligible season ticket holders free access to home Gallagher Premiership matches broadcast on the BT Sport App.

The BT Sport Match Pass will be available for all 2019/20 Saracens Seasonal Members (Season Ticket Holders) over the age of 18 regardless of their preferred credit option.

The BT Sport Match Pass will be available for all 2019/20 Saracens Seasonal Members (Season Ticket Holders) over the age of 18 regardless of their preferred credit option.

Seasonal Members will receive further information about their BT Sport Match Pass by email ahead of the club’s Round 14 match at Bristol Bears on Saturday 15th August (KO 16H30, BT Sport 1).

Sarries host Harlequins at Allianz Park a week later (KO 12H30, BT Sport Red Button/App) before welcoming George Skivington’s Gloucester to north London for a midweek fixture (KO 18H00, BT Sport Red Button/App).

The opening month of the restart ends on the road for the Men in Black against London Irish at Twickenham Stoop on Bank Holiday Monday (KO 13H00, BT Sport Red Button/App).

September begins with a home match with Wasps (KO 12H30, BT Sport Red Button/App) ahead of a second Wednesday encounter against Sale Sharks at the AJ Bell Stadium (KO 18H00, BT Sport Red Button/App).

Mark McCall’s side end the first block of Premiership matches at home to Exeter Chiefs (KO 16H30, BT Sport 1) before facing Leinster in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final six days later (KO 15H00, BT Sport 1).

A date for the Round 21 clash with Worcester Warriors is to be confirmed while the regular season concludes with Bath visiting Allianz Park (KO 15H00, BT Sport coverage TBC).

Download the full Saracens fixtures list for the remaining fixtures