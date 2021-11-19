Saracens renew partnership with Cavendish Brooke

Saracens is delighted to announce the renewal of our partnership with Cavendish Brooke for another year.

The Financial Management Company sponsors the Women’s team at StoneX Stadium and features on the back of the home and away playing kits. They are a traditional, forward-thinking firm of Financial Planning Consultants who have earned a solid reputation in the marketplace for providing Personal and Corporate financial services.

Saracens CEO Lucy Wray is thrilled with the extension of the deal.

“Cavendish Brooke has been involved with the Club for a number of years now and we are delighted to have extended our relationship. They have been brilliant in their support of the women’s team so far and we can’t wait to see what the future has in store.

This partnership is another positive step forward for the Saracens Women team and highlights Saracens’ and its partners unparalleled commitment to the continued development of the Women’s team.”

Nigel Goodman, Managing Director of Cavendish Brooke is equally as delighted.

“Cavendish Brooke is proud to continue our support of the wonderful Saracens Women and we look forward to doing so for many years.

They are an inspiration, both as successful sportspeople and importantly to young people, especially girls, to whom they not only set a great example but show what can be achieved through hard work and teamwork. We are excited in some small way to be a part of that.”