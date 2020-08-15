Saracens replacement change for Bristol clash

Saracens have made a change among their replacements for this afternoon’s match at Bristol Bears in the Gallagher Premiership.

Centre Harry Sloan has been ruled out so USA international Will Hooley steps in at 22 and is in line for his Sarries debut.

Saracens team to take on Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate:

15 Sean Maitland (73)

14 Alex Lewington (47)

13 Dom Morris (18)

12 Juan Pablo Socino (0)

11 Rotimi Segun (30)

10 Alex Goode (297)

9 Richard Wigglesworth (246)

1 Mako Vunipola (168)

2 Jamie George (226)

3 Vincent Koch (81)

4 Maro Itoje (119)

5 Callum Hunter-Hill (15)

6 Mike Rhodes (93)

7 Jackson Wray (245)

8 Billy Vunipola (110)

Replacements

16 Tom Woolstencroft (34)

17 Eroni Mawi (0)

18 Alec Clarey (0)

19 Joel Kpoku (30)

20 Sean Reffell (19)

21 Aled Davies (0)

22 Will Hooley (0)

23 Elliott Obatoyinbo (10)