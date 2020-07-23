Saracens retaining high ambitions for new challenge

Saracens have announced their intention to play a high-profile game against the DHL Stormers with the two teams facing each other at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2021.

Saracens, the DHL Stormers and Tottenham Hotspur are working closely together with other stakeholders to confirm the details in line with evolving Government COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We want to continue to provide our supporters with fantastic experiences and lasting memories and a game against the DHL Stormers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would certainly deliver that.”

Saracens Chairman Neil Golding said: “We see this game with the DHL Stormers, alongside our recent player announcements, as strong indicators of the club’s high ambitions.

“Despite the challenges that the club has experienced over this past season, everybody at the club, (the Board, the players, coaches and support staff at the training ground, all commercial staff and all those supporting our considerable community programmes) is focused on setting our own high standards.

The Saracens vs DHL Stormers clash could provide an exciting head-to-head reuniting a number of Springbok and England finalists from the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final in Japan, whilst also reconfirming Saracens and Tottenham Hotspur’s commitment to their innovative partnership announced back in April 2019.

DHL Stormers head coach John Dobson said that a trip to London would provide an ideal test for his squad against the reining European Champions.

“Saracens are one of the top club teams in the world and renowned for their innovation and forward-thinking on and off the pitch, which this match is another good example of.

“This trip would give our players the chance to test themselves against a quality team in a world class venue, and we are very much looking forward to being able to be part of this.”

Saracens Director of Rugby Mark McCall added: “We have a history of filling big stadiums in London for big games and we have also enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship with the DHL Stormers and Western Province Rugby so we are very excited about this game.”

With the squad now back in full training the immediate focus is on preparing for the resumption of the 2019/20 Gallagher Premiership season on Saturday 15th August, and in a direct video message to the club’s supporters, Saracens forwards and defence coach Alex Sanderson outlined the current feeling amongst players and coaches.

“As an organisation here at the training ground we are so excited, not for what’s happened, but where we are going, for our horizon is bright, blindingly bright in fact. I know how committed we are as a coaching group, how committed we are to each other; how committed we are to the players; and how committed we are to you guys, the other members of the Saracens family. We’re looking very much forward to going on this journey. Now we just need you to come on this journey with us, together at Saracens.”