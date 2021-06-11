Introducing Saracens Rewards – the new name for Rewards4Rugby – giving Saracens fans even more ways to collect points and be rewarded

Saracens Rewards is the new name for Rewards4Rugby – with the revamped loyalty programme offering Saracens fans even more ways to collect points, build on their existing Rewards4Rugby points balances (valid until June 2022) and save money on purchases with the club

As well as collecting points on their everyday spending with thousands of brands and retailers, Saracens Rewards features a host of ways for supporters to build up their points balance just for being a Saracens fan. These opportunities include visiting the official website and engaging with the club’s social media channels and digital newsletters.

Supporters will be notified wherever there are opportunities to collect, allowing them to build up their points balance quickly and easily.

Saracens Rewards members will have the opportunity to spend their points to:

WIN exclusive prizes and experiences such as tickets, signed merchandise, memberships, hospitality and much more; or

SAVE money when purchasing match tickets and merchandise from the club shop.

Saracens Rewards is FREE for all Saracens fans to join, use and enjoy.

Transfer your Rewards4Rugby account, including your current points balance, or sign-up by visiting: