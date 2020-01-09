Saracens Rugby Club announces new Chairman

Neil Golding has today taken up the position of non-executive chairman at Saracens, succeeding Nigel Wray who stepped down earlier this month.

Golding is a highly experienced and respected lawyer at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. His immediate priority as non-executive chairman is to lead and oversee new governance measures including steps to ensure regulatory compliance.

Golding said: “It is an honour to be appointed chairman of Saracens. The success of this great club is rooted in its commitment to the development of talent through its coaches and academy system, player welfare and making a positive impact within its community to create lasting memories.

“I am excited to help build on this wonderful legacy. I also recognise that I am joining the Club at a time of significant change. We, as a board, are strongly committed to introducing new robust processes and working together with other PRL stakeholders in the best interests of Saracens and English rugby.”