SARACENS SIGNS TWO YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH UK BASED LOGISTICS FIRM, GBA SERVICES

GBA driving Saracens into the New Year and beyond

Saracens Rugby Club today announces it has signed a two-year deal with global transport solutions provider, GBA Services to become the Club’s official logistical and courier supplier. This partnership is GBA Services first formal sports sponsorship agreement.

As part of the agreement, leading total logistical supply chain operator, GBA Services will provide the North London Club with a full suite of transportation services, delivering logistical solutions for all of the Club’s needs. The partnership will amplify awareness of both brands with branding at Allianz Park and the Saracens logos displayed on GBA’s fleet of vehicles.

Saracens, Chief Executive, Mitesh Velani said: “We are delighted to add GBA Services to our family of commercial partners. Like Saracens, GBA is a progressive, recognised leader in its field that harnesses team spirit to deliver positive results. We are looking forward to developing a mutually rewarding partnership together.”

Ian Mountford, GBA Services, UK Sales & Marketing Director said: “GBA Services is growing year on year with record breaking numbers. We are delighted to join forces with current Premiership and European Champions, Saracens Rugby Club. Partnering with such a successful professional sports organisation which includes several key members of the England World Cup team is a great opportunity to enhance our brand awareness across Europe.”