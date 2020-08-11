Saracens Special Edition Programme Available to Pre-Order

Saracens is pleased to introduce a special edition programme for supporters to consume as rugby restarts.

The 100-page issue, aptly named The Wolfpack, will feature lengthy interviews with your Saracens heroes ahead of the return of Gallagher Premiership rugby at Allianz Park.

Inside you will find:

– Maro Itoje and South Africa captain Siya Kolisi reveal their excitement for the 2021 Saracens vs Stormers match

– Jamie George explains what life was like growing up in a rugby household

– Billy Vunipola talks about self-growth over the past six months

– Vincent Koch describes how it feels to win a World Cup and how he spent lockdown in South Africa

– Elliot Daly reflects on lockdown and his first year as a Saracen

– Aled Davies discusses his matchday routine and reflects on games in his career

– Alex Goode spills the beans on teammates past and present

And much more!

Fans can purchase the one-off publication for £6.99 exclusively from the Saracens Online Shop with £1 from each programme sold split between Saracens Sport Foundation and Duchenne UK.

The Wolfpack is available to pre-order from today (Tuesday 11th August) and will be delivered to your door ahead Sarries’ first home match against Harlequins on Saturday 22nd August.