SARACENS SPORT FOUNDATION LAUNCHES ‘£20 FOR 20’ FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN TO MARK 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Saracens Sport Foundation, which launched on 19 January 2000, today kicks off its 20th anniversary by announcing the £20 for 20 campaign which calls on people to donate £20 towards projects that enhance health, education and employment opportunities to positively change lives and build a more inclusive society for all.

To date, over one million participants – from schoolkids to some of the most marginalised and disadvantaged groups in London and Hertfordshire – have taken part in Saracens Sport Foundation initiatives which harness the power of sport to deliver social change. Funds raised from £20 for 20 will be used to expand Saracens Sport Foundation’s award-winning programme including:

disABILITY – a health and fitness programme currently serving 150 disabled young people with autism and learning difficulties every week.

– a health and fitness programme currently serving 150 disabled young people with autism and learning difficulties every week. Get Onside – a partnership with HMP Feltham Young Offenders Institute that uses the power of sport to develop life and employability skills.

– a partnership with HMP Feltham Young Offenders Institute that uses the power of sport to develop life and employability skills. Love to Move – offers senior citizens the opportunity to regularly socialise and form new friendships through dedicated health and fitness programmes.

– offers senior citizens the opportunity to regularly socialise and form new friendships through dedicated health and fitness programmes. Sarries in my School – bespoke sports programmes for schools to support pupils in leading active and healthy lifestyles

Kieran Crombie, Head of Saracens Sport Foundation, said: “Over the last 20 years we have engaged over one million people in our programmes which is phenomenal. However, with increased awareness and financial support, the Saracens Sport Foundation has the capacity to transform so many more lives for the better.

“By helping individuals in need of support, we are helping society as a whole. This is the reason we are launching £20 for 20. Together, we can make an even bigger impact.”

Hazel Drewett, a participant on the over-50s, Love to Dance programme said: “I had such an horrendous 2013. Firstly, I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a week later my son died tragically at the age of 42. My health started to deteriorate, and I was getting really down.

“Coming to Love to Dance was just something to do in my life instead of just sitting there moping and it totally changed my life. It just gives you a different perspective on your life.”

Throughout the week, Saracens players will take part in selected programmes culminating in the Saracens Sport Foundation’s 20th birthday celebrations at Allianz Park on Sunday 19 January when the Club hosts Racing 92 in the European Champions Cup.

