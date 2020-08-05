Saracens Squad List confirmed

Saracens is pleased to confirm its squad for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign and the 2020/21 Championship season.

NEW DEALS

Fourteen senior players have signed new contracts at Saracens beyond the 2020/21 season.

England and British & Irish Lions internationals Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, Jamie George and Maro Itoje have all penned new deals meaning all six of Saracens’ England 2019 Rugby World Cup final starters (including Billy and Mako Vunipola) have committed their long-term future to the club.

Scotland wing Sean Maitland and fellow flyer Alex Lewington have both extended for two years while lock Callum Hunter-Hill made his move from Edinburgh Rugby permanent, signing for three years.

Fourteen senior players have signed new contracts at Saracens beyond the 2020/21 season.

Academy graduates Dom Morris and Ralph Adams-Hale have committed themselves until 2022 and 2023 respectively, and five further players pledged their future to the Men in Black before heading out on loan.

Ben Earl and Max Malins re-signed ahead of joining Bristol Bears for a year and Nick Isiekwe signed for Northampton Saints on a season-long loan after agreeing a new deal until 2024.

Wales centre Nick Tompkins will continue his international ambitions with a campaign at the Dragons and fellow midfielder Alex Lozowski will play in the Top 14 with Montpellier.

Mike Rhodes has extended his contract for another year while captain Brad Barritt and club stalwart Richard Wigglesworth have both signed short-term deals until the end of the 2019/20 season.

ACADEMY GRADUATES

Six players have graduated from the Senior Academy.

Manu Vunipola, Andy Christie, Elliott Obatoyinbo Sean Reffell and Joel Kpoku have penned long-term contracts with the Men in Black and are now part of the Senior Squad. Kapeli Pifeleti has also made the transition.

The sextet have 97 first-team appearances between them to date.

ARRIVALS

Seven new faces will be part of the Sarries squad moving forward.

Wales scrum-half Aled Davies bolsters Mark McCall’s options at nine and Scotland’s Tim Swinson has been lured out of retirement.

USA Eagle Will Hooley and former Newcastle Falcons back Juan Pablo Socino add Championship experience to the squad as do centre Harry Sloan and Jersey duo Alec Clarey and Janco Venter.

DEPARTURES

Nine first-team players have left the club.

After 12 years in north London, George Kruis leaves for a new challenge in Japan with Panosonic Wild Knights while Ben Spencer’s nine-year stay has ended with a move to Bath Rugby.

Liam Williams (Scarlets) and Academy graduate Matt Gallagher (Munster) will ply their trade in the Pro14 next term as will Rhys Carre who has returned to boyhood club Cardiff Blues. Joe Gray, Titi Lamositele and Will Skelton have signed with Harlequins, Montpellier and La Rochelle respectively.Viliami Hakalo has left Saracens following the end of his contract.

Everyone at Saracens would like to wish our departing players all the best for the future.

FULL SENIOR SQUAD LIST

Props

Alec Clarey

Eroni Mawi

Josh Ibuanokpe

Mako Vunipola

Ralph Adams-Hale

Richard Barrington

Vincent Koch

Hookers

Jamie George

Kapeli Pifeleti

Tom Woolstencroft

Locks

Callum Hunter-Hill

Joel Kpoku

Maro Itoje

Tim Swinson

Back Row

Andy Christie

Billy Vunipola

Calum Clark

Jackson Wray

Janco Venter

Mike Rhodes

Sean Reffell

Scrum-Halves

Aled Davies

Alex Day

Richard Wigglesworth*

Tom Whiteley

Fly-Halves

Manu Vunipola

Owen Farrell

Will Hooley

Centres

Brad Barritt*

Dom Morris

Duncan Taylor

Elliot Daly

Harry Sloan

Juan Pablo Socino

Back Three

Alex Goode

Alex Lewington

Ali Crossdale

Elliott Obatoyinbo

Rotimi Segun

Sean Maitland

DEPARTURES

Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby)

George Kruis (Panosonic Wild Knights)

Joe Gray (Harlequins)

Liam Williams (Scarlets)

Matt Gallagher (Munster)

Rhys Carre (Cardiff Blues)

Titi Lamositele (Montpellier)

Viliami Hakalo (Retired)

Will Skelton (La Rochelle)

LOANS RETURNING FOR 2021/22 CAMPAIGN

Alex Lozowski (Montpellier)

Ben Earl (Bristol Bears)

Jack Singleton (Gloucester)

Max Malins (Bristol Bears)

Nick Isiekwe (Northampton Saints)

Nick Tompkins (Dragons)

* Brad Barritt and Richard Wigglesworth have signed until the end of the 2019/20 Premiership Rugby campaign