Saracens & StoneX release 2 oz Commemorative Silver Coin

Saracens is proud to have partnered with StoneX to release a limited edition 2 oz. silver bullion coin.

The coin celebrates the partnership that we have with StoneX, and is available to purchase here.

With imagery voted on by the fans of Saracens, the coin is an homage to StoneX’s commitment to the team and features an image of the StoneX stadium one side and the Queen of England on the other.

The rugby ball shaped coin contains 999.9/100 silver and has a face value of 4 Dollars. The coin will be minted in a limited production run.

Lucy Wray, CEO at Saracens said: “This is a fantastic new initiative and we are delighted to have launched this commemorative coin.

“Working alongside StoneX has been brilliant as they are an extremely engaged and innovative partner. This truly special coin symbolises the partnership brilliantly. I can definitely see our fans wanting a small piece of Saracens treasure. We look forward to making them available in the near future in the club shop.

Phillip Smith, CEO, EMEA & Asia at StoneX, commented on today’s news, “We are excited to announce our collaboration with the Saracens Rugby club to provide the club’s fans with a unique collectors item that holds real-world value. This coin demonstrates our continued support of the Saracens team and the value that each entity brings to the partnership. We are looking forward to working with the Saracens team to put this distinctive product in the hands of devoted fans.”

StoneX Group Inc.’s Precious Metals division provides clients with full-service trading capabilities and global access to metals markets through offices in London, Singapore, Shanghai, and Dubai. The Company specialises in serving bullion wholesalers and traders, refiners and smelters, government agencies, banks and financial institutions, jewellery manufacturers, and other industrial users of precious metals.