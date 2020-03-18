Saracens Store Update

Saracens

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 virus, the Allianz Park Stadium store will be closed until further notice.

Saracens would like to make fans aware that the online store remains operational and all online orders will continue to be shipped to our fans.

Fans can now enjoy 50% off Adult & Kid Home Jerseys and enjoy free delivery on all orders over £65.

