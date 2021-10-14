Saracens Storm to face London Irish on Monday 18th October

Saracens Storm will head to Hazelwood to face London Irish ‘A’ on Monday 18th October, with kick off at 15:00.

The Storm had two fixtures in September against Bedford Blues as well as Ealing Trailfinders, and now there is another one in the diary allowing players to put their hands up for selection by gaining valuable game time.

Taking place the day after the first team take on Bath Rugby at the Recreation Ground, a number of future stars will take on the Exiles in what promises to be another entertaining 80 minutes of action.

Supporters are welcome to attend the fixture, with the Hazelwood bar open for refreshments. Entry and parking are free on a first come first served basis.

To maintain Covid protocols, we would respectfully ask that you don’t ask players for photos after the match and keep your distance.

If you are not double vaccinated, we suggest doing a lateral flow test before attending. If you are showing any symptoms of Covid-19, please do not attend the event.

Fixture Details:

London Irish ‘A’ v Saracens Storm

Hazelwood Centre

Monday 18th October, 15:00