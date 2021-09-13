Saracens Storm to host Ealing Trailfinders in friendly

Saracens Storm will welcome Ealing Trailfinders to StoneX Stadium for a friendly on Friday 24th September.

For the second week in a row they will face Championship opposition after they take on Bedford Blues the week before, giving the squad more valuable game time.

The Storm will face the Championship Play-Off Finalists from last year, and are familiar after the two London sides met five times in the 20/21 campaign.

Tickets details will follow in due course.

Storm upcoming fixtures:

Saturday 18th September – Bedford Blues v Saracens Storm – Goldington Road – 15:00

Friday 24th September – Saracens Storm v Ealing Trailfinders – StoneX Stadium – 19:00