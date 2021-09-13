Saracens Storm to host Ealing Trailfinders in friendly
Saracens Storm will welcome Ealing Trailfinders to StoneX Stadium for a friendly on Friday 24th September.
For the second week in a row they will face Championship opposition after they take on Bedford Blues the week before, giving the squad more valuable game time.
The Storm will face the Championship Play-Off Finalists from last year, and are familiar after the two London sides met five times in the 20/21 campaign.
Tickets details will follow in due course.
Storm upcoming fixtures:
Saturday 18th September – Bedford Blues v Saracens Storm – Goldington Road – 15:00
Friday 24th September – Saracens Storm v Ealing Trailfinders – StoneX Stadium – 19:00
Latest News Articles
REPLICA MATCH SHIRTS AVAILABLE TO PRE-ORDER... REPLICA MATCH SHIRTS AVAILABLE TO...
The new 2021/22 Saracens replica kit is now available to pre-order with delivery from 30th...
Miell and Uren named in GB Sevens squad for Canada Sevens... Miell and Uren named in GB Sevens squad...
Two Saracens have been called up to the GB Sevens squad for the forthcoming 2021 HSBC...