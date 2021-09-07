Saracens Storm to travel to Bedford Blues

Saracens Storm will face Bedford Blues on Saturday 18th September at Goldington Road in a friendly match.

The fixture, which is always an entertaining affair, will take place the night after the league opener against Bristol at Ashton Gate, and is the Storm’s first outing of the 2021/22 campaign.

Sarries and Bedford last met back in April during the Championship campaign, which saw the Men in Black come out victorious at StoneX Stadium.

The game will kick off at 13:00, with tickets available to purchase here.

Further Storm matches will be announced in due course.

Fixture Details:

Saturday 18th September – Bedford Blues v Saracens Storm – Goldington Road – 13:00 KO.