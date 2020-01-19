Saracens to face Leinster in Champions Cup quarter-final

Saracens will play Leinster in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals.

The Men in Black qualified for the last eight of the competition courtesy of Owen Farrell’s late penalty which secured 27-24 victory over Racing 92 at Allianz Park.

The win was enough to finish as one of the best second-placed teams and sees Sarries progress as eighth seed.

Saracens have a rich history in the tournament against Leinster having played them in the quarter-finals in April 2018 before winning last year’s final, coming back from 10-0 down to win 20-10.

The quarter-finals will be played on the first weekend of April. Details of the match will be released in due course.