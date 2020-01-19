Saracens to face Leinster in Champions Cup quarter-final
Saracens will play Leinster in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals.
The Men in Black qualified for the last eight of the competition courtesy of Owen Farrell’s late penalty which secured 27-24 victory over Racing 92 at Allianz Park.
The win was enough to finish as one of the best second-placed teams and sees Sarries progress as eighth seed.
Saracens have a rich history in the tournament against Leinster having played them in the quarter-finals in April 2018 before winning last year’s final, coming back from 10-0 down to win 20-10.
The quarter-finals will be played on the first weekend of April. Details of the match will be released in due course.
Latest News Articles
Saracens accepts relegation from the Gallagher Premiership... Saracens accepts relegation from the...
SARACENS ACCEPTS RELEGATION FROM THE GALLAGHER PREMIERSHIP “The Board of Saracens wishes...