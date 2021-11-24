Saracens to host Cell C Sharks in historic match

Saracens and the Cell C Sharks are excited to announce that we will play each other in a friendly match on Saturday 15th January 2022 at StoneX Stadium.

In what promises to be a spectacular occasion, the biggest names in world rugby will face off as the Northern and Southern Hemispheres collide in North London.

The Sharks, who are based in Durban are one of the biggest clubs in South African rugby and they will be bringing a whole host of Springboks to StoneX Stadium.

Fresh from England’s thrilling match against South Africa at the weekend, fans won’t have to wait long to see some of the leading players going up against each other with The Sharks having the likes of Siya Kolisi, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi and Bongi Mbonambi as part of their club.

Saracens have a rich history against teams from the rainbow nation, with the memorable 24-23 triumph over the Springboks at Wembley back in 2009 a highlight and the match in January is sure to be another thriller.

Off the field Saracens and Cell C Sharks share a passion and commitment to community which is the cornerstone of both clubs. This game will provide a platform to share information and stories about how these two rugby organisations are playing a positive role in the regeneration of their local communities.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is hugely excited to see his side go up against the Sharks on what should be a memorable day at StoneX.

“The Sharks are one of the most iconic teams in the sport so to have added this fixture is brilliant for us.

We have had a very strong relationship with South African rugby over the years and this is another very exciting development.

I’m sure there will be an amazing atmosphere and with two full strength teams packed with such high class players all over the pitch it promises to be a memorable match.”

The Sharks CEO, Dr Eduard Coetzee added: “To be able to host this fixture in London against a team that has had such a strong South Africa link over the years is very exciting for us. I have no doubt that it will be a memorable occasion for everyone involved with some of the best players in the world participating. This will be a great spectacle with rugby being the ultimate winner.”