Saracens to make try donations to three good causes plus Michael Fatialofa’s fund

Saracens Rugby Club will be donating £1,000 for every try scored by Saracens Men at Allianz Park to three good causes for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign.

The initiative will begin when Mark McCall’s side host Leicester Tigers on Saturday 7th March and money raised for each home dot down will be equally split between Saracens charity partner Duchenne UK, the Saracens Sport Foundation and the Saracens High School.

This weekend’s match against Sale Sharks (Saturday 15th February) will also be used to raise money for a separate charitable fund.

Worcester Warriors second row Michael Fatialofa’s JustGiving page will receive £1,000 for every Saracens try during the game as well as money collected via buckets around the ground, in the hospitality lounges and on the club’s match day shuttle buses.

There will also be a book where supporters of both Saracens and Sale Sharks can write messages of support for Michael.

Fatialofa sustained a life-changing spinal cord injury at Allianz Park in January and RPA’s (the official charity of the Rugby Players Association) campaign is raising funds to support the 27-year-old and his family with his needs throughout this testing time.

With the ongoing uncertainty over Michael’s prognosis, length of rehabilitation and future career/work prospects, donations will help cover immediate necessities as well as future finances, costs and unforeseen expenses of Michael and his family.

For fans who would like to donate directly, they can do so via the following link: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/michaelfatialofa

More information on Duchenne UK, the Saracens Sport Foundation and/or the Saracens High School can be found at www.saracens.com.