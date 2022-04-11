Saracens v Cardiff Rugby | Ticket Information
With several internationals across both teams, it promises to be a typically combative Anglo Welsh affair on the pitch and supporters can expect a few Easter surprises off the pitch.
We hope as many of our supporters are able to join us and get behind the team for this European clash. Below we have provided some important information to help you secure your tickets and plan your day:
Securing your seat
- Please note that this round of 16 game is NOT included in Seasonal Memberships
- Seasonal Members will be given a priority booking period until 17H00 on Tuesday 12th April
- Your seasonal seats are not reserved for you, please book early if you wish to secure your existing seat
- The game is a great opportunity to experience the view from the New West Stand (particularly if you are considering a seat move next season)
- Tickets will go on general sale from 18H00 on Tuesday 12th April
- Tickets will be priced from just £20 for adults (with an additional 25% discount applied for Seasonal Members).
CLICK HERE TO BOOK YOUR SEAT (LOGIN AND SCROLL TO THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE TO VIEW YOUR “PERSONAL OFFER”)
Hospitality Packages
- Please note that this round of 16 game is NOT included within Seasonal Hospitality Memberships
- Due to the 13.00 kick off we will be offering alternative hospitality packages for this game only.
Easter Brunch Package
- We will be offering an Easter Brunch package within the 100 Club and Tulip Club inclusive of beers, wines and soft drinks as well as your ticket @ £150+VAT per person.
Fez Club Members
- Fez Club members can chose to either book the Easter Brunch package, or purchase your ticket separately and enjoy access to the Fez Club as a cash bar only. Note that this opportunity is only available to current Fez Club members.
For all hospitality queries please contact James McCann at jamesmccann@saracens.net
Travel
Details of how to travel to StoneX Stadium can be found here.
We would encourage all supporters to consider using public transport and the Saracens Shuttle Bus service to travel to the game so to maximise your Easter Sunday experience.
Saracens Shuttle Buses
The Saracens Shuttle Bus service will be operational and specific details of bus timings and will be published later this week on this page.
Food and Drink
A wide variety of concessions and public catering options will be available for the game.
Car Parking
- Car parking for this round of 16 game is NOT included in seasonal car parking memberships
- Car parking is available on a 1st come 1st served basis, priced at £15 for onsite parking and £10 for offsite parking.
- Click here to book your car parking
Timings
- Gates open – 11:00
- Hospitality starts – 11:00
- Kick off – 13:00
- Final Whistle – 14:45
- Bars Close – 16:45
- Gates Close – 17:30
We look forward to welcoming you all to StoneX Stadium for what promises to a memorable Easter Sunday.