Saracens v Cell C Sharks | Update

SARACENS RESIDENTIAL RUGBY CAMP, FEATURING A DAY TRAINING WITH THE PROS
Come and experience the life of a professional rugby player on our residential camp. For four days and three nights you will eat, sleep, train, recover and abide by the Core Values in the same way as the Saracens first team do daily.
Throughout your time with some of our top coaches you will work on differing skills that will make you a more rounded player and give you the ability to view the game from different perspectives on the pitch. You will develop skills in leadership, decision making and goal setting as well as creating a game plan that will suit the players around you, culminating in playing a match at StoneX Stadium on the last day with your families invited to be there to watch.
A day with the pros early in the week will see players experiencing training alongside the professional players in the morning, learning directly from the likes of Maro Itoje, Jamie George and club captain Owen Farrell (players subject to injuries and enforced international leave). After lunch the players will have the opportunity to watch the first team train and ask questions of the management to explore reasoning behind certain activities and improve depth of knowledge that they can take away to their own clubs. There will be an opportunity then for pictures, autographs and questions when the session has finished.
Outside of training the players will learn more about nutrition, the best ways to recover after rugby activity and what work is done away from the pitch in terms of preparation and analysis, all of which will help players achieve their goals set out with coaches throughout the camp.
Our coaches will each bring a range of skills all specialising in different areas of the game. Their knowledge will enable players to work on position specific skills, as well as giving them the opportunity to learn something new, including kicking, scrummaging and passing as well as the contact areas of the game.
Whilst at a Saracens Rugby Camp children will strive to adhere to our core values:
Discipline
We understand our role within the team and commit to be the best that we can be.
Honesty
We are honest with our self and help create a safe environment where others can give and receive honest feedback.
Work Rate
We work together as a team and always give 100%.
Humility
We are good losers as well as good winners and we treat everyone with respect.
Included
- Full Bed and Board for the duration of the camp
- Training session with professional players
- Fun evening activities away from rugby
- Non rugby specific workshops (including Nutrition, Strength and Conditioning)
- Giveaways to remember your time with us