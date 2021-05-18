Saracens v Hartpury | Ticket Information
It was a memorable evening at StoneX Stadium against Ampthill for the return of our supporters, and we are pleased to confirm the ticketing details for our next home match against Hartpury.
A priority 72 hour ticket purchase invitation will be sent on the morning of Thursday 20th May to all Seasonal Members by email.
We look forward to seeing you back at StoneX Stadium on the 29th May!
