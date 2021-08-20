Saracens visit Summer Camp at Harrow School

Saracens Men took a trip to Harrow School this week, combining a training session with a visit to the Summer Camp on Tuesday afternoon.

The entire squad visited the kids in attendance at the camp, in a long awaited event due to the impact of the COVID-19 restrictions on professional sport that had been affecting the players since the start of the pandemic.

The players delivered a coaching session for the first part of the day as they looked to pass on some of their knowledge and skills to some stars of the future. Once that had concluded the camp participants settled down to watch Sarries get put through their paces in a tough routine as they continue to prepare for their return to the Gallagher Premiership.

Following that, a Q&A and signing session saw many of the kids meeting their heroes, in what was a memorable day for the club as the Community Camps continue to go from strength to strength.

Derek Cole, Rugby Development Manager at Saracens was thrilled with occasion at Harrow School.

“What a fantastic start to our Saracens residential with a visit from the first team squad! The boys were buzzing over lunch to have played with their heroes.

“It has certainly set the tone for a busy but enjoyable next few days, so a big thanks to Mark and all the squad and back room staff for taking time out of their busy schedule to join us here at Harrow School, memories that will last a lifetime with these boys.”

Jackson Wray, who has made over 260 appearances for Saracens said the squad thoroughly enjoyed the visit.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve done a visit like that because of COVID so it felt really good to get involved again. It was a great camp with loads of kids who worked very hard, and then they were watching us train after so hopefully it was a good day for them.

“As players we really enjoy adding something to the community which is what we want to do as often as possible so hopefully it was a special day for the kids, I know the squad had a great day!”