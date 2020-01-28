Saracens vs Leicester Tigers brought forward

Saracens’ home encounter against Leicester Tigers in the Gallagher Premiership has been brought forward a day.

The Round 13 match was due to take place at Allianz Park on Sunday 8th March but will now be played on Saturday 7th March at 13H00.

If fans can no longer make the fixture, please contact Supporter Services to swap your ticket for an alternative game.

Rounds 16, 17 and 18 have also been confirmed.

Mark McCall’s men will welcome Gloucester to north London on Saturday 11th April (KO 15H00) and will travel to London Irish the following Sunday (19th April, KO 14H30).

Wasps will be the visitors to NW4 on Saturday 25th April (KO 15H00).