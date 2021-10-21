Saracens welcome fourfive as Official Wellness Partner

Saracens is delighted to announce a new year-long partnership with fourfive Group Ltd, who have become the club’s Official Wellness Partner.

Supporting the Men, Women and Mavericks, fourfive are the latest partner to support all three elite teams at StoneX Stadium.

Founded by former Saracens players George Kruis and Dom Day, fourfive aims to help people lead healthier, happier lives through the power of CBD and Vitamin supplements.

Kruis won three European titles and four Premiership trophies during his time in North London, and Day had a 14-year career at the top level which included over 250 matches.

They set up fourfive together after both suffering from a number of injuries as they saw the benefits CBD could bring to assist in their recovery. After having a transformative effect to becoming injury free, they decided to create the UK’s first tested CBD and Vitamin nutrition supplements brand.

The former internationals’ premium blends are designed by world class scientists to fit seamlessly into your daily routine, whether you’re taking CBD oil, capsules or vitamins.

fourfive will support the players of all three Saracens teams throughout the 2021/22 season with their range of products, looking to help perform at their best in elite level sport.

Saracens CEO Lucy Wray is excited by the new partnership.

“We are delighted to welcome FourFive to the Saracens family. Both George and Dom know exactly what this club is all about from their playing days so to see them back again in this capacity is very pleasing for everyone.

It is a very exciting partnership for us and we can’t wait to see it grow over the 21/22 season.”

George Kruis is proud to be back in the Saracens family.

“Both Dom and I are committed to providing the best products available on the market and we are super excited to be partnering with Saracens to make our products available across the teams as the Official Wellness Partner.”