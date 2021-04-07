Saracens welcome back Nick Tompkins

Saracens is delighted to welcome Nick Tompkins back to the club following the conclusion of the centre’s loan spell at the Dragons.

As the Welsh region saw their European campaign end at the weekend and with the PRO14 already finished, Tompkins was free to return to north London.

The 26-year-old made 14 appearances for the Dragons during his spell in south Wales, scoring his one and only try against Bordeaux-Begles in the Heineken Champions Cup.

He also played a part in helping Wales secure the 2021 Six Nations title just last month and returns now with 10 international caps to his name.

Speaking of Tompkins’ return, Director of Rugby Mark McCall is excited to working with one of the club’s home grown talents once again.

“The club are delighted to welcome Nick back from his loan spell with the Dragons,” said McCall.

“He is one of a number of our home grown players who will be key in the development and progression of the club and we are looking forward to working with him again.”