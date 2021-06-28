Saracens welcomes Pax8 as Acronis #CyberFit Delivery Partner

Saracens and Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection today announced the Official Cyber Protection Partnership which will be supported by global cloud distributor, Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products.

Acronis will deliver innovative cyber protection solutions to ensure that Saracens’ data, applications, and systems are secure, authentic, and easily accessible, thus minimizing the risk of downtime or disruptions to the team’s daily operations.

Acronis’ technology and solutions are designed around a principle known as the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection, providing Safety, Accessibility, Privacy, Authenticity, and Security (SAPAS) for all workloads.

Acronis Cyber Protect, an innovative solution that natively integrates cybersecurity with data protection, will provide the team with increased automation and productivity, including cloud enhancements, backup reports, and antivirus and antimalware protection. The team is one-step ahead of their competitors with Acronis products, decreasing cyber risk and simplifying deployment, configuration, and management tasks.

“We are excited to join Acronis in the partnership with Saracens,” said Phylip Morgan, Chief Channel Officer at Pax8 UK. “Our technology marketplace will make it easy for Saracens to manage their IT solutions that help protect against ransomware and cyberattacks, and therefore offer a world-class experience.”

Acronis will also work with the Saracens teams to deliver player career tracking using Machine Intelligence (MI), the next generation advancement inartificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML).

“We are proud to welcome Saracens to our #CyberFit Sports family. Saracens’ dedication to data protection and cybersecurity aligns with our goals to provide the best-in-class cyber protection to high-performing teams around the world. Together with Pax8, as Acronis Delivery Partner, we are committed to delivering the most innovative technology and support, helping Saracens realise its #CyberFit potential,” said Ronan McCurtin, Acronis VP Europe, Turkey and Israel.

The partnership will officially commence at the start of the 2021/22 campaign for three years until at least the end of 2023/24, however their logo featured on the Saracens kit during the second leg of the Greene King IPA Championship Play-Off Final against Ealing Trailfinders on Sunday 20th June, which confirmed their promotion back to the Gallagher Premiership.

Acronis, who are involved with a number of the leading sports brands across the most competitive professional organisations around the world, will feature prominently on the sleeve of the Saracens Men’s and Women’s kits, with their logo on the brand new jerseys for the 21/22 season.

Lucy Wray, Saracens CEO is delighted to welcome Acronis and Pax8 to the Saracens family: “We’re thrilled to have announced another new partner and signed a partnership with Acronis for the next three years. Technical innovation and research & development are both very important to us. We are excited that they will not only help us protect our data moving forward but, also, in working with their staff and affiliates, aid us as we move into new and unchartered waters. We both share similar values to constantly drive standards in our respective areas and search for new opportunities, so we see this is a perfect match.”

Acronis #CyberFit Sports partnership portfolio consists of more than 50 teams across most major global sports leagues in motorsport, football, basketball, sailing, and handball. The program is open to service providers who can deliver Acronis solutions on behalf of Acronis and enjoy exclusive business development opportunities and sports marketing benefits. For more information, please visit https://www.acronis.com/en-us/lp/msp-sports/

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions. With award-winning AI-based antimalware and blockchain-based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on-premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,500 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, including 100% of the Fortune 1000, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 40 languages.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, and #111 in 2020 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.