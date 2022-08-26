Saracens Women confirm departing players

Saracens Women can today confirm the four players that have departed the club following the conclusion of the 2021/22 season.

Alev Kelter, Katie Barnes, Carly Waters and Tilly Vaughan-Fowler who all made a great impact in North London have moved on to new challenges ahead of the new campaign.

Kelter, who took the league by storm was a key component in the Premier 15s success, and her last gasp try against Wasps was a moment that will live long in the memory for all supporters.

Barnes broke in to the team during the middle part of the season and was an important part of the set-piece, with the lineout in particular being a huge strength.

Waters was another highly regarded member of the squad and competed with the likes of Ella Wyrwas for the number nine shirt.

Vaughan-Fowler, who has England Sevens experience is a pacy winger who became a regular in the squad during the business end of the Premier 15s winning campaign.

Head Coach Alex Austerberry paid tribute to their influence at StoneX Stadium.

“Alev made an immediate impact on the club. Her endless energy and boundless enthusiasm were not only refreshing but also infectious. Although only at the club for a brief period, she left a legacy and contributed to success both on and off the field. I have no doubt that her next challenge and adventure will be met in the same way and that she will maximise any and all opportunities that come her way. She will be missed but remembered fondly and underlined her impact on the club by playing an instrumental role in the winning of the Allianz Premier 15’s.

Katie’s time at Saracens was disappointingly cut short having just started to establish herself in the first team squad. Industrious, committed and a pleasure to coach, Katie developed well and I am sure her rugby will grow and develop from strength to strength. Everyone at Saracens would like to thank Katie for her energy, attitude, and her commitment to every session.

Carly had an interrupted time at Saracens due to injury and although we never saw her at consistent best, Carly continued to work hard at her game and put herself in the best place possible. Carly made some great contributions including the last gasp come from behind victory v Gloucester-Hartpury away. Carly also invested a lot of time in engaging with community programmes during her time at Saracens and I am sure that legacy will live on. We wish Carly all the best on her next chapter with Sale.”

“Tilly is a player and person we will miss. A great character and someone who will always contribute positively. Tilly was unfortunate with injury and availability during her time at Saracens but when she did play she made a difference. Committed in defence, a good attacking threat and someone who could always be relied on to step up and perform. I am very happy that TVF will be playing rugby for at least another year and I truly hope it is a successful one and this new chapter goes well for her. Thank you for your contribution.”