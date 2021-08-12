Saracens Women confirm departing players

Saracens Women can today reveal the players leaving the club following the conclusion of the 2020/21 season.

Bryony Cleall, Eloise Hayward, Kay Searcy, Georgie Lingham and Molly Morrissey have all departed for new opportunities, and the club would like to place on record their gratitude for some fantastic contributions in the Black and Red shirt.

With well over 100 appearances between the five players, they leave with plenty of experience and have been part of some memorable moments in recent years, including the back-to-back Premier 15s titles in 2018 and 2019.

The squad for the 2021/22 campaign will continue to be revealed over the coming weeks on the Saracens Women Social Media Channels.

Head Coach Alex Austerberry wishes them all well for the future.

“Everyone of those players was a committed Saracen and contributed on and off the field. I wish them well on behalf of the Saracens family.”