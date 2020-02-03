Saracens Women confirm place in Tyrrells Premier 15s

Saracens Women are pleased to confirm that they have secured their place in the Tyrrells Premier 15s for the next three seasons after successfully passing the RFU audit process.

All ten clubs in the Tyrrells Premier 15s took part in an independently verified audit throughout the first half of the 2019/20 season.

Each of the current Tyrrells Premier 15s club was assessed based on a combination of their ability to deliver the competition’s Minimum Operating Standards and their on-pitch performance.

The top six clubs secured a place in the competition for the next three seasons, with the bottom four being given the opportunity to retender for a place.

Saracens scored highly across all nine categories within the audit including Coaching, Medical, Support Services and Player Development.

Saracens Director of Women’s Sport, Laura Eddie said: “We’re obviously delighted to have secured our place in the Tyrrells Premier 15s for the next three years.

“To have scored consistently high across all categories shows the strength of the Women’s setup we have at Saracens right now.

“It also highlights the fact that we want to deliver the best results for our players, staff and fans on and off the pitch.

“However, we set high standards for ourselves and we are always looking to improve. There are key areas where we can make both small and large improvements and we will be looking to implement those over the comings months.”

Alex Austerberry, Saracens Women Head Coach, said: “The success on the field is the by-product of all the hard work and efforts of players and staff off the field. For 30 years, we have been looking to develop and further drive the development of the game forward.

“The audit is testament to the development of the club’s infrastructure, of facilities and most importantly of the people that make Saracens the club it is.

“In our 30th year it is a great landmark, but we are driven to keep defining standards and taking the game into an exciting new era.”