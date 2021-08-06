Saracens Women fixtures confirmed for 2021/22 season

The fixtures for the 2021/22 Allianz Premier 15s Season have now been confirmed by the Rugby Football Union.

Saracens Women will open their campaign away against Wasps on the first weekend of September, and wait until Saturday 18th September in Round Three for their first home match, welcoming Loughborough Lightning to StoneX Stadium in a repeat of the thrilling semi-final from last season.

Exeter Chiefs head to North London in October for what is always one of the standout fixtures of the season, and a pre-Christmas local derby against Harlequins Women at home on Saturday December 11th promises to be a fascinating clash. The run-in of Exeter Chiefs and Wasps in May will make for a memorable end to the campaign.

Alex Austerberry’s side have been drawn in the inaugural cup competition alongside Worcester Warriors, Loughborough Lightning, Sale Sharks and Exeter Chiefs and will have their sights set on silverware.

The league will be played over 18 rounds which includes 10 reserve weekends, culminating with play-offs (21 May 2022) and a title final (4 June 2022, venue TBC).

With no promotion or relegation, there are no changes to the 10 teams within England’s top flight of women’s domestic rugby, operating in a league format with home and away fixtures.

As with last season, the top four teams will play their semi-final over one leg, hosted at the respective grounds of the first and second ranked team after the conclusion of the regular season.

The new season also sees the introduction of The Allianz Cup which has been created to give an opportunity to wider squad players to compete during international windows.

Clubs will be ranked by their 2021/22 league finishing position and then drawn in two pools of five, with clubs playing each other once in two home games, two away games, one BYE week over five rounds.

The top two teams in each pool will progress to the semi-finals played at the highest ranked clubs’ venues (16 April 2022) as well a third-placed play-off and showpiece final (both 22 April 2022). The Allianz Cup final will be played at the home venue of the winning semi-finalist club with the highest points’ difference.

The bottom four ranked teams will enter fifth, seventh and ninth placed play-off finals with the home team once again determined by stage 1 league tables.

Streaming details for the league will be confirmed in due course.

Head Coach Alex Austerberry is hugely excited by the upcoming campaign.

“The release of the fixtures is always a great day. You know the course you have to navigate for the season, there are always a few fixtures you specifically look for but most importantly it indicates the season is soon to start and that gets everyone excited and focused on the challenge ahead!”

With Poppy Cleall, Hannah Botterman and Marlie Packer already confirmed for the new season and many more to come, it’s an exciting time to get involved!