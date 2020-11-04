Saracens Women sign Canada international Sophie de Goede

Saracens Women is delighted to announce the signing of Canada international Sophie de Goede.

The once fly-half turned Number 8, who can also slot in on the flank and at lock, was born into a legendary rugby lineage with her father, Hans de Goede, and mother, Stephanie White both captaining the Canada national side.

A student for the past three years at Queen’s University in Ontario, she grew up playing for Castaway Wanderers in Victoria and in 2016 was named her country’s young female player of the year and followed up her success by linking up with the Canadian Seven side in 2016/17.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining the Saracens family this year”

Like her parents, de Goede has also skippered Canada at age-grade level and led them into the 2018 Tri Nations Cup, scoring four tries in the opening match against USA.

Saracens Head coach Alex Austerberry is delighted to have secured the services of a ‘hugely influential’ international.

“I have long been an admirer of Sophie having first seen her play in an U18 international fixture,” he said.

“Her athleticism, power, unique skillset and leadership were evident even then. Her talent was already very obvious and her potential truly exciting. I kept an eye on her progression and it was not long before she established herself as a senior Maple Leaf.

“We continued with conversations and I am delighted that the opportunity has arisen to bring Sophie to Saracens. Already hugely influential on the field and very impressive off the field, I am excited to work with her and I look forward to the positive impact she will have on the club and the part we will play in unlocking even more of her potential.”

On joining Saracens, de Goede added: “I am incredibly excited to be joining the Saracens family this year. The opportunity to join a club with such a rich history of women’s rugby is very special.

“I look forward to being in a challenging daily training environment and competing for Saracens to bring home another Premier 15s championship.”