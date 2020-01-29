Saracens Women sign two and a half year partnership with Made For Drink

The premium bar snacks company are the first ever commercial partner of the Women’s team

Saracens Women today (Wednesday 29 January) announced it has signed a two- and a half-year deal with premium bar snacks company, Made for Drink, to come onboard as the first ever principal commercial partner of the current Tyrrells Premier 15s champions.

This partnership is also Made for Drink’s first formal sports sponsorship agreement and will increase the awareness of both brands. From today, the Made for Drink logo will be on Saracens Women’s match shorts.

This partnership follows on from a 2019 that saw Saracens Women celebrate their 30th anniversary and retain the Tyrrells Premier 15s title. Saracens also doubled its investment into the Women’s team ahead of the current 2019/20 season.

As well as being a commercial partner for Saracens Women, Made for Drink’s snacks will be available to buy at Allianz Park on Saracens Women and Saracens Men matchdays.

Saracens Director of Women’s Sport, Laura Eddie said: “We are hugely excited to welcome Made for Drink into the Saracens family.

“Like us, Made for Drink believe in making memories on and off the pitch. It’s great to be working with a partner that shares our desire to be leaders in our field.

“For the 30 years of our history we have been one of the leading clubs in women’s rugby, both on and off the pitch.

“This partnership is another positive step forward for Saracens Women and highlights Saracens’ commitment to the continued development of the Women’s team.”

Daniel Featherstone, founder of Made for Drink, said: “This is a game-changing partnership for Made For Drink and Saracens Women. Our business is all about bringing people together in the perfect moment, fueled by a commitment to excellence, family and a pioneering spirit.

“Saracens Women wholly embody this. They are exceptional in the way they operate, the results they deliver and the people & players involved.

“The changing room and club house post-match is also where our products belong. That time when you and those closest to you have done your best and have the opportunity to enjoy the moment.”