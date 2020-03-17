Saracens Women Statement: Suspension of Tyrrells Premier 15s Season

Following on from yesterday’s announcement regarding the suspension of all rugby activity in England till 14th April, Saracens Director of Women’s Sport, Laura Eddie, has a short message for fans

“We fully support the decision made by the RFU and we are currently working with them and other clubs to confirm the status of the games impacted by the suspension of the Tyrrells Premier 15s season due to Coronavirus.

“The health and well-being of our players, staff and the entire Saracens family will always come first. We would urge everyone to do everything they can to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“The support of our fans this season has been incredible and we would like to reiterate at this point that all Saracens season tickets, hospitality packages and any tickets purchased will remain valid for any rescheduled games.

“As soon as any games are rescheduled or if there are any updates regarding the status of games, rest assured that we will be in contact with you.

“We appreciate your patience at this time in what is an unprecedented situation and we look forward to seeing you again at Allianz Park.”

If you are feeling unwell and display any of the symptoms outlined:

a high temperature – you feel hot to touch on your chest or back

a new, continuous cough – this means you’ve started coughing repeatedly

We would urge you to avoid any public interactions. Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. You do not need to contact 111 to tell them you’re staying at home. Testing for coronavirus is not needed if you’re staying at home.

More information can be found here: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/

Please be vigilant of others, keep an eye on your neighbours and loved ones, and adhere to the guidelines of Public Health England and the Government during this challenging period.

If you have any queries in the meantime, you can get in touch with us by e-mail at: supporterservices@saracens.net.