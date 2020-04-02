Saracens Women Statement: Tyrrells Premier 15s

Following the announcement by the RFU earlier today that the 2019/20 Tyrrells Premier 15s season has been declared null and void, we have prepared a short statement.

Understandably, there is disappointment that the 2019/20 Tyrrells Premier 15s season has been declared null and void.

We accept that a decision has been made and acknowledge that this is an extraordinary situation for all involved.

However, we want to emphasise that this decision does not take away from what has been another amazing season, both on and off the pitch, for Saracens Women.

We were unbeaten across 24 games in both the TP15s and Development League, with some outstanding performances across the squad, and were sat top of the table in both competitions.

We have continued to drive the standards of the women’s game in this country with our performances on the field of play, with and the development of our programme that has provided increased levels of support for all players within our squad.

We have always said that winning games, titles and having the silverware is great, but it’s about the memories you make along the way. As a group of players and staff, we have done that this season. Those are not null and void.

The hard-work, dedication, pride and passion from all involved at Saracens Women has been truly incredible, and has made this season another memorable one for all of us, regardless of the final outcome.

We will now take some time as a group to look back and celebrate the 2019/20 season.

We look forward to being back at Allianz Park next season to create more memories as a group, and with the whole Saracens family

Stay safe and look after one another