Saracens Women to face RAF Women at Allianz Park

22-01-2020 Club News - Abdullah Mahmood

Saracens Women will welcome RAF Women’s Rugby to Allianz Park on Sunday 9 February (KO14H00).

This friendly will give Saracens the opportunity to test out the wider squad during the break in Tyrrells Premier 15s and help RAF Women with their preparation for the Interservices Championships in April.

Further spectator info will be provided in due course

