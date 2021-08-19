Saracens Women to face Sale Sharks in pre-season friendly
Saracens Women are heading up to the CorpAcq Stadium on Saturday for their first pre-season friendly of the new campaign.
The match will kick off at 2pm in the outskirts of Manchester, and provides a great opportunity to get some game time with the Allianz Premier 15s season starting on Saturday 4th September against Wasps.
Tickets are available for just £5, and can be purchased here.
Latest News Articles
Ella Wyrwas returns to Saracens... Ella Wyrwas returns to Saracens...
Saracens is pleased to announce that Ella Wyrwas is returning to the club for a second...
Donna Rose signs new deal... Donna Rose signs new deal...
Saracens is excited to announce that Donna Rose will also be staying with the club for the...