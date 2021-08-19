Saracens

Saracens Women to face Sale Sharks in pre-season friendly

19-08-2021 Club News - Oli Shapley

Saracens Women are heading up to the CorpAcq Stadium on Saturday for their first pre-season friendly of the new campaign.

The match will kick off at 2pm in the outskirts of Manchester, and provides a great opportunity to get some game time with the Allianz Premier 15s season starting on Saturday 4th September against Wasps.

Tickets are available for just £5, and can be purchased here.

