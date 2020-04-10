Have some fun this Easter Weekend with Saracens Women top trumps, in partnership with Made for Drink!

We know that there are only so many shows on Netflix you can watch, videos on TikTok you can make, and books you can read before needing something different to do.

Pulling together match stats from the last three seasons of the Tyrrells Premier 15s, as well as a player’s #TogetherSince year, we have put together an initial list of 25 Saracens Women cards for you to play with.

Normal top trumps rules apply with the exception of your #TogetherSince date, where the earlier it is, the better!

To get the cards, simply right click on the image and save to your computer or laptop. Print them off and have some fun with your family and friends!

We will be adding to this initial list over the coming weeks, so keep an eye out!