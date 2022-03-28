Saracens Women Under 18’s reach final at Rosslyn Park Sevens

Saracens Women’s U18’s at Oaklands College made some lasting memories last week as they took part in the Historic Rosslyn Park National Schools 7s tournament on Friday 25th March.

They reached the final and finished runners up in the National Cup competition, which started with over 40 different sporting schools and colleges across England Wales including some international invitational teams.

It was to be a huge achievement in their first appearance at the Sevens with the players making some fantastic memories for their U18 College & Academy journey.

The stats:

An early two wins in the pool rounds saw them quickly through to a knock out progression game which would see the relentlessly physical group earn a place in the Quarter Finals.

In front of the cameras they faced Oundle School, the scores started with current England TDG centre Katie Johnson with a superb team try (which would go on to win the Try of the day) finished off by Saracens Centre of Excellence Centre player Georgia Cartwright, with a brace from centre Amelia MacDougall to round off the game that finished 22-7.

The Semi Final game saw the team face a tough test against the fast paced Dubai College, with the high energy games starting to take the toll on the youngsters going into their 5th game of the day, scores from Macdougall, Johnson and a double from Winger Millie Hare saw the team battle through 20-12 winners to make history as they became the first Saracens Women U18 side to make the final of the NRP7s.

Running out in front of the late afternoon crowd on the main pitch and after a quick start from the opposition, Saracens U18s would see a rallied second half performance, with the now prolific scoring Millie Hare grabbing two unanswered tries, but they suffered a narrow two point defeat in the final to an Exeter College.

With 149 Points scored over 6 games it was to be a day for creating memories for the future of the game, gaining valuable high level competition experience on the way.

Saracens Senior Women Coach & U18s Pathway Manager Lewis Sones comments:

“We talk a lot about how important making memories are at Saracens and our U18’s women got a taste of that at the Rosslyn Park 7s. The future of the Saracens Women’s team is unbelievably exciting and having our Academy programme now established at Oaklands College gives our young players a real platform being in a full time environment while studying surrounded by support for all their on and off pitch development, we saw the rewards of that Friday with some fantastic performances but more importantly a hardworking & physical collective effort which is great to see as we start to look to progress players in our senior programme over the future.”

Want to be a part of it?

Applications for the Saracens Women’s U16-U18 Academy @ Oaklands College are now open for September 2022 – please see the link below to register interest.

https://oaklandswolves.com/interest-form/