Saracens Women vs DMP Durham Sharks to be live streamed

Saracens Women’s second Allianz Premier 15s home game of the season against DMP Durham Sharks will be live streamed on the club website on Saturday (KO 15H00).

Alex Austerberry’s side have had a fantastic start to the season, earning bonus-point wins in their first two matches, scoring six tries in both.

Over 5,000 people watched Sarries’ last home live stream with Hannah Botterman, alongside Bryony Cleall, providing expert analysis from the commentary booth.

The England prop will be on the mic again alongside fellow international Sarah McKenna with coverage starting just before kick-off.