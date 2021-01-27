Saracens Women vs Exeter Chiefs to be live streamed

Saracens Women’s Allianz Premier 15s match against Exeter Chiefs Women will be live streamed by the RFU.

The Women in Black head to Sandy Park on Saturday (KO 13H30) having not played since December due to postponements and a two-week season pause.

It will be the first ever meeting between the two sides with Sarries looking to build on their impressive seven wins from seven while Exeter have won four of nine matches in their debut year in the competition.

The match will be available to watch on England Rugby’s YouTube channel, the England Rugby Facebook page, the Premier 15s website and the league’s twitter page.

Links can be found below:

England Rugby YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3GHLvLIgZg

England Rugby Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/OfficialEnglandRugby/videos/113736330587027/

Premier15s Twitter – https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1YpKkzeLORNxj

Premier15s.com – https://www.premier15s.com/news/article/live–exeter-chiefs-women-v-saracens-women