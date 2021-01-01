Saracens Women vs Harlequins Women has been postponed

The interim decision to postpone the fixture, originally due to take place tomorrow (Saturday 2January), has been taken by the Rugby Football Union after a Harlequins player tested positive for COVID-19 and several other players and staff members are now isolating as close contacts.

The decision follows the detailed medical protocols in place to ensure that the health and wellbeing of all players and support staff is protected.

The Disputes Committee will meet early next week to determine next steps.