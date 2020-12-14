Saracens Women vs Loughborough Lightning now behind closed doors

Saracens Women’s match against Loughborough Lightning on Saturday 19th December will now be played behind closed doors.

The match was originally due to take place in front of a maximum crowd of 1,000 spectators, but fans will no longer be able to attend due to London moving into England’s highest tier of Covid restrictions (Tier 3) from Wednesday.

Supporters will be able to watch the match via the RFU’s live stream, more details of which will be shared nearer to matchday.

Many thanks for your support and we hope to be able to welcome you back to Copthall Stadium very soon.