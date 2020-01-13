Saracens Women vs Richmond Women New Date Confirmed
The date of Saracens Women’s postponed round 10 Tyrrells Premier 15s fixture with Richmond Women has been confirmed
Saracens will face Richmond on Saturday 15 February at the Richmond Athletic Ground with the Development League fixture kicking off at 13H30 and the Premier 15s match kicking off at 15H00.
