Saracens Women vs Richmond Women postponed
Saracens Women’s double header against Richmond Women in the Tyrrells Premier 15s on Saturday 21 December have been postponed.
The decision was made following a pitch inspection at the Richmond Athletic Ground this morning which means both games have been postponed until the new year.
We will keep you updated once we have confirmed dates and times for the re-arrangement of today’s fixtures
