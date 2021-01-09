Saracens Women Vs Sale Sharks – Match Postponed

Saracens Women’s 2020/21 round 10 Allianz Premier 15s match against Sale Sharks Women has been postponed.

The interim decision to postpone the fixture, originally due to take place at the Copthall Stadium this afternoon, has been taken by the Rugby Football Union following the announcement of a major incident being declared in London yesterday given the high prevalence of Covid-19 in the capital.

There was a need to make an early decision as Sale were due to travel early on Saturday morning.

The decision was made to ensure that the health and wellbeing of all players and support staff is protected and to ensure the RFU can review and evaluate the ongoing situation in London.