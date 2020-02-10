Saracens WRC take on Canterbury WRC in friendly

On Sunday 5 January 2020 Saracens Wheelchair Rugby Club – in partnership with Allianz (SWRC) took on the newly formed Canterbury Wheelchair Rugby Club in a friendly match between the two teams.

Saracens arrived with a strong squad full of experience; including Midge Hartley, fresh from his recent selection for the GB Invictus Games 2020 squad, and Mac McLaren who recently participated in the Help for Heroes Series winning a bronze medal. We also welcome Lloyd to the team who played his first game for SWRC.

The game was the first match since their last tournament in the summer of 2019 at Stoke Mandeville Stadium. It was clear to see the improved development and focus of the squad since their last tournament, especially considering the opposition included none other than ex-Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby Captain Steve Brown!

The game was a fantastic opportunity for both clubs to network, share ideas and warm up for the new season ahead. Saracens Wheelchair Rugby Club are planning to host a return fixture in February so watch this space!