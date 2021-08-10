Sarah McKenna signs new deal

Saracens is pleased to reveal that Sarah McKenna has also signed a new contract with the club.

The England international, who has huge versatility, able to perform at fly-half, centre and full-back has committed for another year at StoneX Stadium.

McKenna has made 66 appearances for the Women in Black and is currently in her second spell at the club, returning in time to win the 2019 Premier 15s Title.

On the International front, the 32-year-old has 36 England caps having made her debut in 2011 and has also featured on the Sevens circuit, showing her impressive skillset.

Head Coach Alex Austerberry is thrilled to have McKenna on board for another year.

“Sarah is local to the area so knows exactly what the club is all about. She is very experienced and her talent is clear as she is a rock steady performer every week.

Her guile and rugby intelligence set her apart, so it is great that she is staying with us.”