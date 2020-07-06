Sarries environment makes you grow as a player and person – Morris
Dom Morris is relishing the exciting Saracens journey after committing his future to the club for a further two years.
The Academy graduate has been with the Men in Black since he was 15 and progressed into the senior squad in 2018/19, a season which saw him make his Premiership debut at Wasps and score on his first home league outing against Exeter Chiefs.
Injuries have meant Morris has been restricted to 18 Sarries caps in his short career to date but the centre is ready to push on in the Championship and is hopeful of gaining a regular spot in the midfield.
“I’m personally looking forward to the challenge of the Championship,” the 22-year-old said.
“It will be quite useful for me to hopefully get some valuable game time by impressing the coaches. I’ve got some great relationships at the club that have really helped me grow as a player over the years.
“I’m really looking forward to playing a bit more and being part of an exciting journey going forward.”
Morris has been blessed with plenty of experienced centres to learn from during his time in north London to date.
Brad Barritt, Duncan Taylor and Alex Lozowski are just three on a long list who have aided Morris’ development over the past few seasons something the former England Under-20s believes is a strength of the club.
“The environment at Sarries makes you grow as a player and person; everyone genuinely cares about you and wants you to get better,” he said.
“There’s an amazing bunch of players in the squad; we’ve got some really good young players coming up and then you have the experienced and internationals players so it’s a great place to learn and grow as a player.
“As a place to learn and grow I don’t think there is anywhere better, and I feel I’ve massively developed from the first time I came in.
“There’s an amazing culture at the club and I think that showed when the hard times hit. As a group we came together and had some memorable games. As a group when things get tough, Saracens as a club is good at getting behind each other and there is a great group of friends here who work hard for each other.
“I just want to keep improving and be a big part of the squad.”