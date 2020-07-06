Sarries environment makes you grow as a player and person – Morris

Dom Morris is relishing the exciting Saracens journey after committing his future to the club for a further two years.

“There is a great group of friends here who work hard for each other.”

The Academy graduate has been with the Men in Black since he was 15 and progressed into the senior squad in 2018/19, a season which saw him make his Premiership debut at Wasps and score on his first home league outing against Exeter Chiefs.

Injuries have meant Morris has been restricted to 18 Sarries caps in his short career to date but the centre is ready to push on in the Championship and is hopeful of gaining a regular spot in the midfield.

“I’m personally looking forward to the challenge of the Championship,” the 22-year-old said.

“It will be quite useful for me to hopefully get some valuable game time by impressing the coaches. I’ve got some great relationships at the club that have really helped me grow as a player over the years.

“I’m really looking forward to playing a bit more and being part of an exciting journey going forward.”